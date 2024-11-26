 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Nine arrested for holding rooster fight near Samayapuram

Updated - November 26, 2024 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Samayapuram police arrested nine persons on charges of holding a rooster fight and indulging in gambling at Maruthur village on Monday.

A police team was carrying out patrolling at Maruthur village when they noticed nine persons holding a rooster fight near a graveyard and indulging in gambling. Eleven motorcycles, eight mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹5,930 were confiscated.

The Samayapuram police registered a case against the nine persons under section 12 of The Tamil Nadu Gaming Act. Those arrested were later released on bail, said police sources. 

Published - November 26, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.