Nine arrested for holding rooster fight near Samayapuram

Samayapuram police arrested nine persons on charges of holding a rooster fight and indulging in gambling at Maruthur village on Monday.

A police team was carrying out patrolling at Maruthur village when they noticed nine persons holding a rooster fight near a graveyard and indulging in gambling. Eleven motorcycles, eight mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹5,930 were confiscated.

The Samayapuram police registered a case against the nine persons under section 12 of The Tamil Nadu Gaming Act. Those arrested were later released on bail, said police sources.