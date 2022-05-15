‘Nil accidents in Tiruchi railway division during last fiscal’

There were no train accidents in Tiruchi Railway Division during the financial year 2021-22, Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal said. This could be achieved due to alertness and proper adherence to rules of train operation and maintenance, Mr. Agarwal said at the 67th Railway Week celebration here on Saturday. A joint mock exercise was conducted with the National Disaster Response Force, Arakkonam to revitalise the Disaster Management System.

Highlighting the achievements of the Division, Mr. Agarwal said the Engineering department had completed and commissioned foot overbridges in 17 stations during the last fiscal. Twenty-five level crossings were interlocked by the Signal and Telecommunication department to ensure safety for road users. Meticulous planning and execution resulted in elimination of a causeway and replacing with a bridge with precast reinforced concrete boxes in a little over 13 hours without cancellation of any train in the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section.

On the security front, the Railway Protection Force of the division seized contraband, including banned tobacco substances and ganja valued at ₹5.41 crore. The RPF personnel rescued 221 boys, 11 girls and 26 women at various stations in the division and reunited them with their families. Mr. Agarwal distributed awards to employees of various departments for their meritorious performance, a press release said.