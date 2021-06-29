Night watchmen appointed in eight temples

Night watchmen have been appointed for eight temples in Tiruvarur district.

According to police, a selection team headed by Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan interviewed ex-service men and retired police personnel who applied for the post. Eight applicants, who appeared for the interview, were selected and given appointment order on Monday.

They will be posted at Jayankondanathar temple, Mannargudi; Kailasanathar temple, Valangaiman; Mahamariamman temple, Valangaiman; Sundareswarar temple, Aanaikuppam; Saraswathi temple, Koothanur; Kalasanathar temple, Mannargudi; and Vandurainathar temple, Thiruvanduthurai.

Sources say of the 130 posts sanctioned for appointment of ex-service and retired police personnel as night watchmen in 127 temples in Tiruvarur district, 75 remained vacant till June 28.

Meanwhile, Tamizhnadu Archagarkal Samooga Nala Sangam has thanked Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu for announcing that the services of 1,210 temporary staff, who have served in various temples for more than five years, will be regularised.

At the same time, the Sangam has reiterated its plea for regularisation of all other temporary staff in temples.