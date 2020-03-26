Night shelters open their doors to feed the homeless

The four night shelters set up by the City Corporation have opened their doors to feed the hungry and homeless as eateries and shops have downed their shutters following the 21-day lockdown to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

There are four shelters, on East Boulevard Road, Chathram Bus Stand, Railway Junction and at the Srirangam Government Hospital which were set up with financial assistance from the National Urban Livelihood Mission. A Tiruchi-based NGO is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance.

“The number of inmates has increased gradually by at least 10 people at each facility since the COVID-19 scare,” a worker at the Railway Junction shelter said. However, the civic body has now instructed them to freeze the intake during the lockdown following the novel corona virus outbreak. “We have been told not to allow anyone to stay without conducting appropriate screening and testing. We do not want to put our inmates at risk,” he said.

P. Natarajan, who maintains the facilities said that all three meals, tea and snacks are provided for the inmates.”"All units have at least 40 residents now. The maximum capacity of each shelter is 50. We have enough groceries to feed them all,” he said.

At the shelter, the inmates are provided with a bed, locker and other facilities. At the Junction shelter, the first floor is for women only. Besides dining hall and kitchen, ten toilets and four bathrooms have also been constructed. Televisions with cable connections have been fixed so that they can be kept themselves occupied, Mr. Natarajan said.