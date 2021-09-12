Night shelter at MGMGH reopens with a new look

The night shelter at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has reopened after being locked up for over a year due to COVID-19. The shelter has been renovated with new cots and mattresses, a fresh coat of paint among other facilities. The civic body charges ₹10 per person per night to stay at the facility.

A night shelter was set up at on the hospital campus to provide accommodation for attendants or visitors of patients admitted to the hospital. The facility has been reopened as all departments at the Tiruchi GH are fully operational. Elective surgeries, which were suspended for a few months during the second wave, are also being performed now.

The night shelter, maintained by the Tiruchi Corporation, has two dormitories - one for men and one for women. The men's dormitory has 14 bunker cots, with 28 beds, while the women’s has 10 cots with 20 beds. The rooms come with attached restrooms.

While the civic body had not charged any money for the night shelter earlier, they have decided to charge ₹10 per night per person. “We have done so, so that the users will attach value and be responsible while using it. At the free night shelters, the people do not maintain the facilities well. Now that they have to pay, they will use it sensibly,” the person in charge of the facility said.

For a person to be allowed to stay at the night shelter, they require their Aadhaar card and a proof that their relative has been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, official sources at the hospital said that the attendants and visitors were not making use of the facility. “They choose to sleep on the pavement outside the hospital or sit outside the ward, but are not willing to use these facilities. More awareness is needed,” they said.