Night-long gate meeting held

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) CITU held a night-long gate meeting here on Tuesday condemning officials for “denying leave to employees and compelling them to work overtime.”

The gate meeting, which began around 10 p.m., went on till 2 a.m. when speakers demanded that wage revision talks be initiated soon.

They also urged TNSTC authorities not to pressurise bus crew in the name of ‘diesel consumption’ criteria and ensure that necessary spare parts are made available at depots.

