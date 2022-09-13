NIFTEM to hold open day on millet processing on Sept. 16, 17

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, will organise a two-day event to promote the usage of millets as part of the 120 th birth anniversary of V. Subrahmanyan, founder director of the institute. It was formerly known as the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, M. Loganathan, director (in-charge) of the institute, said it had been proposed to organise the event – the open day – on the theme: “Millet Processing: Science, Technology and Innovation” to sensitise the visitors on the advantages of millets usage, millet processing apart from educating the public on food safety and hygiene practices at the institute premises on September 16 and 17.

While the first day of the event has been reserved for the school and college students, the second day would be open for the public, farmers and entrepreneurs where they could access food products, technologies and facilities available at the Institute for research, education and entrepreneurship development.

Apart from the display of food processing technologies developed by the institute, the successful entrepreneurs who had been trained at the institute would also display their products and their path to success, Dr. Loganathan added.

Around 50 stalls are expected to come up. Visitors would be allowed to go through the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, he added.