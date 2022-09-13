NIFTEM to hold open day on millet processing on Sept. 16, 17

Visitors will be allowed to go through the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 13, 2022 16:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, will organise a two-day event to promote the usage of millets as part of the 120 th birth anniversary of V. Subrahmanyan, founder director of the institute. It was formerly known as the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, M. Loganathan, director (in-charge) of the institute, said it had been proposed to organise the event – the open day – on the theme: “Millet Processing: Science, Technology and Innovation” to sensitise the visitors on the advantages of millets usage, millet processing apart from educating the public on food safety and hygiene practices at the institute premises on September 16 and 17.

While the first day of the event has been reserved for the school and college students, the second day would be open for the public, farmers and entrepreneurs where they could access food products, technologies and facilities available at the Institute for research, education and entrepreneurship development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the display of food processing technologies developed by the institute, the successful entrepreneurs who had been trained at the institute would also display their products and their path to success, Dr. Loganathan added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Around 50 stalls are expected to come up. Visitors would be allowed to go through the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app