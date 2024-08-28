GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIFTEM-T hosts conclave on food processing and agricultural sectors

Published - August 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha MP S. Murasoli addresses the conclave hosted by NIFTEM-T in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha MP S. Murasoli addresses the conclave hosted by NIFTEM-T in Thanjavur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, (NIFTEM-T) organised a conclave in association with Startup Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Food Processing & Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) on Wednesday for the benefit of budding entrepreneurs in the sector.

Over 250 business executives and start-up founders across Tamil Nadu participated in the event and 50 enterprises hosted stalls displaying their products and services.

Thanjavur Lok Sabha MP S. Murasoli inaugurated the programme in the presence of Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam and senior officials on NIFTEM-T campus in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

In her address, Ms. Pankajam highlighted the progress of agri-business ventures in the region and said that 160 new milk producers’ cooperatives had been established to enhance the earning capacity of dairy farmers.

She also said that developing a value chain for local and export markets would help to utilise resources such as inland fisheries and coconut value addition facilities. Strengthening the cooperation between banking and government agencies is imperative for creating a strong start-up ecosystem in Thanjavur delta districts, she added.

Mr. Murasoli encouraged industrial and educational bodies to enable value addition of the abundantly produced crops in the delta districts. He also invited the farmers and entrepreneurs to avail the services of NIFTEM-T and other departments for exploring modern technologies, investment opportunities, credit facilities and grant-in-aid schemes.

Invited experts from government agencies and NIFTEM-T faculty members delivered technical talks on food industry startup guidelines, packaging technologies, export opportunities and funding schemes, among other topics.

NIFTEM-T director V. Palanimuthu and Sivakumar Palanisamy, Vice President, Startup TN, spoke.

