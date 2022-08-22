NIDM’s training programme begins at CUTN

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR:
August 22, 2022 19:13 IST

A five-day training programme on ‘Engaging Youth and Adolescence in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation’. began at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, near here on Monday.

The objective of the training programme, sponsored by the National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, was to provide the foundation of disaster management and make the participants aware of their individual responsibilities.

In his opening remarks, the Programme Officer, Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction Centre, NIDM, Kumar Raka said that only the wisdom of elderly and the power of youth could change the world as modernisation had intensified the climate change conditions.

CUTN Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, in his presidential address, stressed the need for undertaking environment conservation measures by educating the youth and utilising their potential.

Delivering the special address in virtual mode from Vienna, Austria, the Head of Beijing Office, UN SPIDER programme of UN Office for outer space affairs, Shirish Ravan, said modernisation with non-resilient development had worsened climate change. Its consequences believed to be greater in developing countries now impacted the developed countries as well.

