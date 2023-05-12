ADVERTISEMENT

NIA team conducts inquiries with inmates of Tiruchi Special Camp

May 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Thursday conducted inquiries with a few Sri Lankan Tamils and a Sinhalese lodged in the Special Camp in Tiruchi. 

Police sources said the five-member NIA team headed by an officer in the rank of an Inspector from Kochi conducted inquiries with five Sri Lankan Tamils and a Sinhalese for nearly five hours and recorded their statements. The team also conducted inquiries with one Muthukaruppan at his residence in Ponmalaipatti.

The inquiries are said to be in connection with the search operation the NIA had conducted in July last year during which it seized several mobile phones and incriminating materials that allegedly linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel.

The NIA had subsequently arrested nine inmates of the Tiruchi Special Camp in December last year as a follow-up to the search operation. 

