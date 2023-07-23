HamberMenu
NIA searches at Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai

NIA sleuths started searching the house of Nishar Ahmed at Pattakkal Street in Therizhandhur in Kuthalam taluk

July 23, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from the National Investigation Agency conduct searches in a house at Natarajapuram in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

Officials from the National Investigation Agency conduct searches in a house at Natarajapuram in Thanjavur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Officers from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) began searches in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts on July 23 in connection with the murder of a PMK functionary in 2019.

Sources said a team of NIA conducted searches at the house of Afsal, a former functionary of Popular Front of India, near Palakkarai in Tiruchi. Searches commenced in Mayiladuthurai district around 6 a.m. NIA sleuths started searching the house of Nishar Ahmed at Pattakkal Street in Therizhandhur in Kuthalam taluk.

In Thanjavur district, searches are on at the residence of Bakruddin at Natarajapuram South in Medical College police station limits. NIA teams are also conducting searches at the houses of Abdul Majid in Kumbakonam, Mohammed Farook in Rajagiri, Mohammed Ali Jinnah at Thirubhuvanam. Searches are also on at Pattukottai, Adhiramapattinam, and Thiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur district.

The searches are said to be in connection with the murder of V. Ramalingam, a functionary of Pattali Makkal Katchi. He was murdered by a gang equipped with lethal weapons on the night of February 5, 2019, at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

