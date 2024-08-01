ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in PMK functionary murder case

Published - August 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

NIA teams simultaneouslysearched the premises of persons suspected to be associated with five absconding offenders in the PMK functionary V. Ramalingam murder case in the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau

A house that was searched by NIA sleuths near the airport in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches on the premises of persons suspected to be associated with five absconding offenders in the PMK functionary V. Ramalingam murder case in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carried out by multiple teams of the NIA, which is probing the case, the searches at 15 locations led to the seizure of digital devices and documents connected to the case. Ramalingam was murdered on February 5, 2019, at Paku Vinayakam Thoppu in Thanjavur, allegedly by members and office-bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The accused conspired to kill Ramalingam as he had intervened in the forcible conversion of the underprivileged persons by a PFI team of Arivagam in Theni.

The investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike fear among those who opposed the PFI, the NIA said in a release. The PFI has been declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Central government in September 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 18 accused persons, including the five absconding persons, in August 2019 before the NIA Special Court in Chennai. The court declared the five absconding accused — Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen, Shahul Hameed, and Nafeel Hasan — as proclaimed offenders. The NIA has announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to their arrest, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US