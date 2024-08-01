GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in PMK functionary murder case

NIA teams simultaneouslysearched the premises of persons suspected to be associated with five absconding offenders in the PMK functionary V. Ramalingam murder case in the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal

Published - August 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A house that was searched by NIA sleuths near the airport in Tiruchi on Thursday.

A house that was searched by NIA sleuths near the airport in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches on the premises of persons suspected to be associated with five absconding offenders in the PMK functionary V. Ramalingam murder case in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts.

Carried out by multiple teams of the NIA, which is probing the case, the searches at 15 locations led to the seizure of digital devices and documents connected to the case. Ramalingam was murdered on February 5, 2019, at Paku Vinayakam Thoppu in Thanjavur, allegedly by members and office-bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The accused conspired to kill Ramalingam as he had intervened in the forcible conversion of the underprivileged persons by a PFI team of Arivagam in Theni.

The investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike fear among those who opposed the PFI, the NIA said in a release. The PFI has been declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Central government in September 2022.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 18 accused persons, including the five absconding persons, in August 2019 before the NIA Special Court in Chennai. The court declared the five absconding accused — Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen, Shahul Hameed, and Nafeel Hasan — as proclaimed offenders. The NIA has announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to their arrest, the release added.

