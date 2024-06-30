ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests two in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case after conducting extensive searches at 10 locations in Tamil Nadu

Updated - June 30, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI/ERODE

The arrested accused are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist outfit

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two persons - Abdul Rehman, alias Abdul Rahman, and Mujibur Rehman, alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib, from Thanjavur district - after conducting searches at 10 locations in five districts in the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons are members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation which is working to re-establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, according to the agency. 

The investigation by the NIA revealed that they had been conducting secret classes to radicalise the youth using extremist ideologies and projecting democracy, Constitution, law and the judiciary as anti-Islamic. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainees were taught that India was now Darul Kufr (land of non-believers), and it was their duty to transform it into Darul Islam by establishing an Islamic state in the country by waging violent jihad, a press release from the NIA said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The searches were conducted in several places including those in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. In Thanjavur district, the searches were conducted in Thanjavur town, Saliyamangalam and Manankorai village, police sources said. 

The operation led to the seizure of digital devices such as mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and memory cards, besides several incriminating documents including books and printouts containing the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khilafa, Islamic State and the proposed Khilafa government and its funding structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Erode, the agency searched two houses. A 10-member team from Kochi searched a house at Karuppanasamy Street in Periyar Nagar. The house is owned by Mohammed Isaq, 40, a mechanic. The searches began at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. The NIA officials seized a mobile phone and two pen drives.

Similarly, NIA officials from Chennai searched a house at Ashok Nagar near Poondurai, owned by Sharbuddin, 40, a photographer. The search continued till 11 a.m., but no seizure was made. The officials asked Sharbuddin to appear at the NIA office in Chennai on July 7.

In a joint operation in May, the NIA, the Intelligence Bureau and the Tamil Nadu police arrested six people in Chennai over their alleged links to Hizb-ut-Tahrir. Sunday’s searches were a follow-up to them, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US