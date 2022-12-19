NIA arrests 9 inmates of Tiruchi Special Camp

December 19, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The arrest follows a search operation conducted in July leading to seizure of mobile phones and incriminating material that linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel

R Rajaram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested nine inmates of the Tiruchi Special Camp as a follow-up to a search operation it conducted in July, during which it seized several mobile phones and incriminating materials that allegedly linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-member team from the agency arrived in Tiruchi earlier in the day, and its Superintendent of Police Dharmarajan met the Collector, who has administrative and operational control over the camp. The camp houses foreign nationals, a majority of whom are Sri Lankan Tamils facing various criminal charges. 

Police sources identified the arrested inmates as Gunasekaran, alias Guna; Pushparaj; Mohamed Asmin; Kotta Gamini; Stanley Kennedy Fernando; Dhanuka Roshan; Ladiya; Vella Suranka; and Dileepan. While five of them are Sri Lankan Tamils, the remaining four are Sinhalese. Under tight police cover, the nine arrested inmates were taken to Chennai to be produced before a court in Poonamallee, the sources said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An NIA team, headed by a senior officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, along with Central Armed Paramilitary Force personnel, launched a search operation at the camp in July, during which around 70 mobile phones, SIM cards and some incriminating materials. Searches were also conducted at different places in Chennai. The team had interrogated a couple of Sri Lankan nationals who were arrested in the Vizhinjam drugs and arms trafficking case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US