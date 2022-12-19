NIA arrests 9 inmates of Tiruchi Special Camp

December 19, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested nine inmates of the Tiruchi Special Camp as a follow-up to a search operation it conducted in July, during which it seized several mobile phones and incriminating materials that allegedly linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel.

A 10-member team from the agency arrived in Tiruchi earlier in the day, and its Superintendent of Police Dharmarajan met the Collector, who has administrative and operational control over the camp. The camp houses foreign nationals, a majority of whom are Sri Lankan Tamils facing various criminal charges.

Police sources identified the arrested inmates as Gunasekaran, alias Guna; Pushparaj; Mohamed Asmin; Kotta Gamini; Stanley Kennedy Fernando; Dhanuka Roshan; Ladiya; Vella Suranka; and Dileepan. While five of them are Sri Lankan Tamils, the remaining four are Sinhalese. Under tight police cover, the nine arrested inmates were taken to Chennai to be produced before a court in Poonamallee, the sources said.

An NIA team, headed by a senior officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, along with Central Armed Paramilitary Force personnel, launched a search operation at the camp in July, during which around 70 mobile phones, SIM cards and some incriminating materials. Searches were also conducted at different places in Chennai. The team had interrogated a couple of Sri Lankan nationals who were arrested in the Vizhinjam drugs and arms trafficking case.