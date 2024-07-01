NHAI yet to take a call on bypass between Panjapur and Thindukarai

Uncertainty prevails over the fate of the proposed bypass between Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and Thindukarai on Tiruchi-Karur National Highway as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to take a call on the project.

The NHAI is believed to be examining the feasibility of making the bypass a four-lane road although a detailed project report (DPR) for a two-lane road with paved shoulders has been prepared. The proposed three-km long elevated corridor at Panjapur, for which tenders were called already by the NHAI, seems to have been kept on hold.

With the State government building an integrated bus terminus (IBT), a truck terminal and an integrated vegetable market at Panjapur, the NHAI seems to be awaiting the projects to take a final shape before finalising the plans for the bypass and the elevated corridor.

Work on the bypass was taken up 15 years ago as part of the widening of the Tiruchi-Karur NH section by the NHAI. The work was halted midway in 2010 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a petition from farmers’ organisations, struck down the NHAI plan to build the road across Kothamangalam, Kallikudi and Punganur irrigation tanks in Tiruchi district. The court ordered that the road should be laid without affecting irrigation sources.

Subsequently, a new alignment was finalised and it was projected as part of a semi ring road from Thuvakudi to Thindukarai via Mathur and Panjapur connecting the Tiruchi-Thanjavur, Tiruchi-Karaikudi, Tiruchi-Madurai, Tiruchi-Dindigul, and Tiruchi-Karur national highways.

While the bypass between Thuvakudi and Panjapur was completed recently, there is still no sign of the work on the other section between Panjapur and Thindukarai resuming.

NHAI officials had been maintaining that the DPR had been prepared (for a two-lane road with paved shoulders) and the land acquisition process was almost complete.

Wait-and-watch mode

P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, who was recently allowed to inspect files and correspondence relating to the semi ring road based on a query under the Right to Information Act, told The Hindu that the NHAI appeared to be awaiting the completion of IBT and allied works before going ahead with its plans on the bypass road.

“It is regrettable that the project conceived nearly two decades ago is to take off. They could take up the section between the Tiruchi-Dindigul and Tiruchi-Karur Highway first, even if they wanted to wait for the IBT to be completed on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway. We hope the newly elected Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko takes up the issue and ensure its speedy execution,” Mr. Ayyarappan said.

If completed, the semi ring road is expected to ease traffic congestion between Tiruchi and Jeeyapuram on Tiruchi-Karur highway where accidents have become frequent in recent years.

Officials remained tight-lipped on the project as a decision is yet to be taken at the NHAI headquarters.

Inner Ring Road

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi City Corporation is going ahead with its plans to build an “inner ring road” between Panjapur and Mallachipuram along the banks of the Koraiyar and Kudamuritti rivers.

The government nod for the first stage of the project, planned to be executed in three stages, was expected shortly, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, told The Hindu.