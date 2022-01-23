NHAI told to convert stretch of highway into six-lane road

It is felt that volume of traffic will rise near Panchapur bus terminus

The Tiruchi district administration has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to convert the four-lane Tiruchi-Madurai highway into a six-lane road near Panchapur, where a new integrated bus terminus has been proposed.

The bus terminus project, which is a long-pending demand of the people of Tiruchi, is gaining momentum with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation stone for it recently. The Tiruchi Corporation, which has about 550 acres of land at Panchapur on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Madurai highway, has cleared about 50 acres of land for the project.

Though the salient features of the terminus are yet to be finalised, officials expect that the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is being prepared by a Bengaluru-based consultant, will have details on various aspects, including design and elevation of the bus terminus and passenger amenities.

As per the instruction of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Collector S. Sivarasu and Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman reviewed the progress made in the project. Since it is projected as a model terminus in the region, the officials have been collecting inputs from various experts and stakeholders to include as many facilities as possible.

It is expected that at least six roads would cross the Tiruchi-Madurai highway near Panchapur, thereby raising hopes of manifold increase in traffic in and around the new bus terminus, necessitating a six lane road.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who held a number of meetings with various officials over the new bus terminus project, told The Hindu that it was important to make provisions for the hassle free operations of city and long distance buses, omni buses and lorries and trucks from the bus terminus to various destinations. It should address the future population as well as number of vehicles in the next 30 to 40 years. Hence, the NHAI had been asked to convert the highway into six lane for at least one km from Panchapur.

Mr. Sivarasu added that he had sent an official letter to the NHAI on the need of expanding the highway. The district administration would take all possible steps to NHAI for the expansion plan.