NHAI to widen bridges across Panguni, Peruvalai canals

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would soon widen two narrow minor road bridges across irrigation canals between No.1 Tollgate and Samayapuram on the Tiruchi – Padalur section of Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

The NHAI has conveyed the decision in response to a petition from a road safety activist, N. Saravanan of Puthunampatti, who had sought the widening the existing narrow bridges in the interests of devotees undertaking padayatra to the Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram.

In his plea, Mr.Saravanan had pointed out that the road overbridges across the Panguni Vaical near Koothur village and Peruvalai Vaical near Pallividai on the highway stretch were not widened when the four-lane project was executed on the Tiruchi-Padalur section by the NHAI in 2005.

Two wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially those undertaking padayatra to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, were facing much hardship while crossing the narrow bridges amidst speeding traffic on the highway. Most of the padayatris from various parts of the state converge No.1 Tollgate and proceed towards Samayapuram, he pointed out.

Responding to the plea, the Project Director of NHAI, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Tiruchi, said that the widening of the bridges would be taken after approval of estimates. Officials of the PIU also inspected the existing bridges on Monday.

Sources in the NHAI pointed out that the narrow bridges were situated on one of the carriageways on the section and the other carriage had three-lane bridges. The existing narrow bridges towards Padalur would be widened into three-lane bridges. Estimates for the project would be prepared soon and sent for approval, the sources indicated.

Welcoming the NHAI decision, Mr. Saravanan said that the widening of the bridge would help improve road safety on the two bridges.

Mr.Saravanan urged the NHAI to explore the feasibility of building an exclusive pathway from No.1 Tollgate to Samayapuram similar to the separate pathway provided for padayatris between Dindigul and Palani. He also pleaded for strengthening amenities for padayatris by building public toilets and erecting street lights every 100 metres on the stretch.