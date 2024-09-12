ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI to take up repair of approach road of flyover near Ponmalai

Updated - September 12, 2024 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The damaged portion of the wall under the flyover on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near the Ponmalai Railway Station in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take up repair to fix a crack that had developed on the overbridge on Chennai Bypass near the Ponmalai Railway Station in Tiruchi.

NHAI sources, however, said there might not be any need to close the road or for traffic diversion while executing the work in the next few days.

Although the crack running from the RE blocks to the concrete structure on the approach portion of one of the carriageways of the flyover has gained public attention over the past few days, necessary “ground work” to rectify the same was under way.

A consultant from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has studied it and recommended certain remedial steps and another inspection was scheduled for Friday. “The repairs, based on the recommendations of the IIT consultants, will begin on Friday or Saturday. There is no cause for alarm,” a senior NHAI official told The Hindu.

Earlier this year, the carriageway had to be closed for about a couple of months after a large bulge was noticed on the RE blocks of its approach road. The closure of one of the carriageways of the flyover proved to be a major traffic bottleneck on the busy Chennai-Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The carriageway was reopened for traffic on March 12 after being strengthened by adopting soil nailing technique and grouting. The crack has now developed on the other side of the approach of the flyover.

