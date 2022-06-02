NHAI to take up remedial measures to curb accidents on Kollidam-Nedungur highway

Joint team of officials carry out inspection; pedestrian underpasses planned at four locations

Recurring accidents on the stretch from Kollidam Tollgate to Nedungur near Samayapuram on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway has prompted National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to put in place short and long-term measures to curb accidents and save lives.

Accident-prone spots where construction of pedestrian underpasses and a vehicular underpass could be taken up have been identified as a long-term solution to bring down the accident rate along this busy stretch.

A joint team of officials comprising the Project Director of NHAI Project Implementation Unit, Tiruchi, a senior Traffic Police officer attached to Samayapuram Traffic Wing, road maintenance concessionaire and road safety expert inspected the nearly 30-km national highway stretch from Kollidam Tollgate to Nedungur on Thursday morning to examine the spots where accidents have been reported.

The officials team spent over three hours in the morning inspecting the entire stretch to examine the type of road safety measures that could be put in place in the short-term and long-term to curb accidents. The inspection was done after the police traffic wing held discussions with NHAI earlier to find ways and means of reducing accidents.

“Frequent accidents along the stretch prompted us to conduct a joint inspection of the accident-prone spots where remedial measures can be put in place,” said a senior NHAI official.

Police sources say accident-prone spots identified along the stretch are ‘Y’road junction, Koothur bridge, Palur, Pallividai, Kariamanickam junction, Irungalur Junction, Konalai and Siruganur.

Most accidents have been reported between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., a senior police officer said adding that there are also cases of drivers losing control of their vehicle due to falling asleep at the wheel.

As an immediate short-term measure, NHAI has planned thermoplastic markings, blinkers, road studs, hazard markers and installation of sign boards wherever required. Plans are also afoot to fix centre median guard rails at vantage locations to prevent cross walking by people from one end to the other end of the highway thereby risking their lives, the official said adding that the short term measures will be taken up at the earliest and put in place soon.

The pedestrian underpasses (PUP) have been identified at four locations: Koothur, Irungalur, Konalai and Siruganur. They will be constructed in such a way to allow only pedestrians and light vehicles through them. They will enable pedestrians to reach the other side safely. The location of the vehicular underpass has been identified at Palur, a few km from Tiruchi.

Now that preliminary identification of spots for construction of PUPs and vehicular underpass have been done, a consultant team of NHAI will carry out a detailed survey at the chosen locations and submit its findings to the Project Director, NHAI, for onward submission to the organisation’s headquarters for approval, the official further said.