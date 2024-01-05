NHAI to study feasibility of building bypass around Gangaikondacholapuram temple

January 05, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to study the feasibility of building a bypass on the Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway (NH 81) to divert traffic from Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district to protect the world heritage monument from possible damages due to the traffic on the highway.

The 134-km highway is being widened in three packages covering Tiruchi-Kallagam, Kallagam-Meensuritti and Meensuritti-Chidambaram stretches. The Tiruchi–Kallagam and Kallagam–Meensurutti sections have been completed and were formally dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Tiruchi on January 2. The final stretch between Meensuritti and Chidambaram is set to be thrown open to the public before the end of this month.

However, since the highway runs close to the Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple, the Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust (GKC Trust), comprising heritage enthusiasts and local residents, has been pressing for building a bypass to protect the monument from possible damage due to vehicular traffic on the highway close to the ancient structure. The trust had represented its case to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently wrote to her Cabinet colleague and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari requesting him to consider the plea.

Her letter was based on a representation from R. Komagan, Chairman, GKC Trust, voicing the concerns of the local residents and conservationists over the highway passing alongside the Brihadeeswarar Temple, a world heritage site under the maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Sources in the NHAI told The Hindu that a study will be taken up shortly to examine the feasibility of building a bypass. “It is still in very early stage. But we will be examining the possibility of building a bypass, possibly about 2.5 km from the temple to the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam Highway intersection,” the sources said.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her letter to Mr. Gadkari, pointed out that the 11th century Shiva temple was revered by Hindus and was being visited by thousands of people. The British had built a road close to the temple to carry stones dismantled by them from this temple and its inner and outer prakaram in 1832. The road is now under the NHAI and archaeologists consider the road as an inner second prakaram of the temple.

The road is being widened adjacent to the temple. “After completion of this work, the road will attract more vehicular traffic leading to more pollution and harm to this old Shiva temple,” she said. The GKC trust’s demand for a realignment of the road by building a bypass may be examined and considered, Ms. Sitharaman had said.

Welcoming the NHAI decision to take up a feasibility study, Mr. Komagan pointed out that Gangaikondachalpuram and the temple were built by King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE) after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains. “The highway development was endangering the structural stability of the temple and its sub shrines due to the movement of heavy vehicles close by. Besides, the rare inscriptions in the temple complex will be prone to be damaged due to emissions from the vehicles,” Mr. Komagan told The Hindu.