NHAI to complete the ECR expansion work on Mayiladuthurai - Karaikal stretch by July 2024

May 02, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accelerated the pace of East Coast Road expansion works in Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts and intends to complete them by July 2024.

NHAI has been implementing the project to widen National Highway-32 connecting Chennai and Thoothukudi through East Coast Road. The infrastructure development project is crucial for the coastal districts of the State as it connects Chennai and Thoothukudi ports via Karaikal port. The project also gains significance as it would improve connectivity between coastal areas.

The expansion works are under way at an estimated cost of ₹2,661.75 crore for a 55-km stretch from Kadavacherry bordering Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai districts near Sirkazhi to Vanjore near Karaikal - Nagapattinam districts.

The project has faced short-term hindrances on the stretch due to a resource crunch. Also, due to financial bottlenecks and issues in land acquisition, the works made physical progress of only 17% by the end of February.

An official source from NHAI says the project has attained physical progress of nearly 65% between Villupuram and Chidambaram and is likely to be completed in early 2024. Works have gained pace since April in Mayiladuthurai - Karaikal stretch as the issues have been sorted out.

The greenfield component of widening the existing two-way lane into a four-way includes constructing a new bridge across the Kollidam river adjacent to the existing structure. Since progress may slow down during the monsoon, particularly during the northeast monsoon, when the coastal districts witness heavy downpour, NHAI plans to work accordingly and has scheduled to finish the works by July 2024.