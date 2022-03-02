NHAI to build vehicular underpasses on three national highway stretches

Projects are to be carried out at a cost of around ₹100 crore to curb accidents

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build vehicular underpasses (VUPs) with service roads at four places on the national highways from Tiruchi to Karur, Madurai and Dindigul with a view to curbing accidents.

Principal approvals have been obtained from NHAI headquarters, New Delhi, for construction of the vehicular underpasses at a total cost of around ₹100 crore. The locations identified are Veerarakiyam and Kodangipatti on Tiruchi-Karur national highway, Kodumbalur (Madurai) and Seelapadi (Dindigul).

A senior NHAI official told The Hindu on Wednesday that the project at Kodumbalur would be taken up at first as it was in bidding stage. The works were expected to begin by this month and the project alone was to be executed at a cost exceeding ₹20 crore. Financial approvals were awaited from NHAI HQ with respect to the other three VUPs. The plan was to complete them between nine and 12 months once the contract was signed. The VUPs at Kodangipatti, Veerarakiyam and Seelapadi would be built at a cost of around ₹34 crore, ₹20 crore and ₹21 crore respectively. They would be built based on representations from the general public and accident data from the police department collected and examined by NHAI, the official said. As for the VUP project at Siruvachur on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway near Perambalur, which was taking a long time to complete apparently due to non-cooperation of the concessionaire, NHAI had now planned to complete the remaining portion by taking it up as a stand alone work after obtaining approval from its headquarters, the official further said.

The VUP on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near Iraniyamman temple at Thiruvanaikoil in the city had been completed.