NHAI to build vehicular underpasses at Veerarakkiyam, Kodangipatti on Tiruchi-Karur NH to prevent accidents

The National Highways Authority of India will soon build two vehicular underpasses (VUPs) at Veerarakkiyam and Kodangipatti on the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway (NH-81).

The construction of the four-lane VUPs has been sanctioned to streamline traffic flow and avert accidents at the two spots. The underpasses had been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹44.12 crore and the NHAI had called for tenders for the two projects. The bids will be opened on July 30.

According to sources, the VUP at Veerarakkiyam would come up near the Tiruchi-Karur Main Road intersection and the one near Kodangipatti would be built at the Karur-Vedasandur intersection. The project would entail the construction of service lanes along with storm- water drains and allied road furniture.

Residents’ plea

While the construction of the VUPs at both the spots had been welcomed by the local, who had been facing difficulties in crossing over the busy highway, residents of Thiruparaithurai continue to lobby with the NHAI to construct a VUP at the village near Tiruchi.

With a clutch of schools and the Tharugavaneswara Swamy Temple situated close to the highway, the residents said, a large number of students and devotees criss-cross the highway every day. The highway stretch runs between the ancient temple on one side and the Cauvery on the other. The stretch has a couple of dangerous curves.

Citing a major accident in 1990, when a bus ploughed into a group of students at the village, residents and activists led by K. Thangaraj, a native of the village and retired Air Force officer, had been urging NHAI to build a vehicular underpass. Over 1,000 students commute to the five schools in Thiruparathurai every day. This apart, a large number of devotees visit the temple, especially on auspicious days. The students are at a high risk while crossing the highway amid the speeding traffic.

“The situation could turn worse once the ring road around Tiruchi is built. The NHAI should build a VUP at Thiruparathurai as a permanent solution and a pedestrian subway as a immediate safety measure,” Mr. Thangaraj said.