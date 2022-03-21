NHAI to build vehicular underpass at Siruganur

Project to be completed in 12 months at a cost of ₹24 crore; preliminary works on

NHAI officials inspecting the site on the Tiruchi -Chennai national highway at Siruganur where a vehicular Underpass is to be built to eliminate frequent accidents.

A vehicular underpass (VUP) would be built at the accident-prone ‘black spot’ identified at Siruganur on the Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI will construct the VUP along with service roads on either side of the underpass at a cost of ₹24 crore. Preliminary works connected with the project have begun.

The black spot at Siruganur, located a few kilometres away from Tiruchi, was identified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways officials. The NHAI headquarters had approved the construction of a VUP and sanctioned funds for its execution. With the agency having been identified for executing the project, the plan was to complete the VUP along with the service roads in a year, said a NHAI official.

The NHAI will take up the construction of the VUP along with service roads as a standalone work, the official said adding that the project was being implemented based on the recommendations of the road safety consultants. It comes in the Tiruchi - Padalur stretch of the highway.

As per the project plan, the carriageway on either side would be constructed as three lanes with a median. The width of the service roads on both sides would be 7.25 metre. The construction of the VUP at the spot is expected to eliminate frequent accidents as a State Highway meets the National Highway there, the official said adding that the project was proposed to be completed in 12 months. Ahead of the commencement of the preliminary works, NHAI officials inspected the location recently. Plans were afoot to build VUPs with service roads at Naranamangalam and Irur on the Padalur - Ulundurpet stretch of the Tiruchi - Chennai highway.