NHAI takes up repairs on a stretch of Karur highway

TIRUCHI

04 January 2022 19:19 IST

The work is expected to be completed within 10 to 15 days

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun repair and relay work on the badly damaged stretch of about 1.40 km between Andhanallur and Thindukarai near Tiruparathurai Toll Plaza on Tiruchi-Karur Highway.

According to NHAI sources, the work has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹90 lakh. “Apart from filling the potholes, the stretch would be relaid with double bitumen layer,” an official said. Though the contract period is one month, the work is expected to be completed within 10 to 15 days.

Though the Karur highway was strengthened and widened by NHAI some years ago, the short stretch was not relaid for long as the proposed bypass road connecting Tiruchi-Madurai and Tiruchi-Karur national highways will run across it. The stretch had developed several huge potholes, posing a threat to road users. It had remained unattended for years together as there has been a prolonged delay in laying the bypass road, much to the consternation of motorists and commuters as they are often caught off-guard by the bad condition on this stretch.

On Tuesday, P. Narasimhan, Project Director, NHAI, Tiruchi, and Manimaran, consultant team leader, inspected the progress of the work.