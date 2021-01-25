NHAI starts civil work on ROB at Kumaramangalam

The National Highways Authority of India on Monday started work on construction of a road over-bridge across the railway tracks at Kumaramangalam, as part of the semi-ring road for Tiruchi.

The Karaikudi Project Implementation Unit of the NHAI which executes the 25-km Thuvakudi-Panjapur segment of the semi ring road project conducted the ground breaking ceremony. The project envisages connecting Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul and Karur National Highways, to ease traffic congestion in the city. The Southern Railway had granted its approval for the civil works earlier this month.

According to Project Officer of NHAI - Karaikudi PIU, S.S. Baskaran, the entire stretch is planned for completion by August. However, more permissions from the Railways would be required as the work progresses, and the scheduled completion will hinge on timely sanction.

As for the 13-km stretch between Thuvakudi and Mathur, most of the work had been completed. The pending work on laying of approach road on one side of the overbridge is in progress. Nevertheless, the portion of the semi ring road between Thuvakudi and Mathur is being put to good use by people from the delta districts bound for Tiruchi airport.

Henceforth, people bound for Tiruchi airport need not worry about traffic jams between Tiruverumbur and Palpannai. The circumlocutory route of Tiruverumbur, Palpannai and TVS Toll Gate also meant excess travel time by at least 20 minutes.

“Owing to the completion of the Thuvakudi-Mathur stretch, the travel time to the airport has come down substantially,” said Rajavel, a frequent traveller.