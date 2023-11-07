NHAI seeks expert opinion as activists flag road safety concerns at Thiruparaithurai

November 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

With persistent demands from local residents and activists for improving road safety measures at Thiruparathurai on Tiruchi-Karur section of National Highway 81, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has called for the opinion of a road safety consultant for strengthening safety measures on the narrow highway stretch at the village.

With a clutch of schools and Tharugavaneswara Swamy temple situated close to the highway, a few residents and activists led by K. Thangaraj, a native of the village and retired Air Force officer, have been lobbying for improving the safety measures as a large number of students and devotees criss-cross the highway everyday. The highway stretch runs between the ancient temple on the one side and the river Cauvery on the other. The stretch also has a couple of dangerous curves.

Activists complain that although the Tiruchi-Karur highway stretch was strengthened and widened by NHAI about a couple of decades ago, adequate safety measures were not provided.

Citing a major accident in 1990, when a bus ploughed into a group of students waiting for a bus at the village, the activists have been urging NHAI to initiate adequate safety measures to avert another untoward incident.

“Over 1,000 students commute to the five schools in Thiruparathurai everyday. This apart, a large number of devotees visit the temple, especially on auspicious days. The students are at high risk while crossing over the highway amid the speeding traffic, which has increased manifold in recent years. The lack of adequate safety measures on the highway here is matter of serious concern,” says Mr. Thangaraj, who has been petitioning the authorities on the issue in recent months.

The situation was chaotic until recently when police and NHAI patrol teams were deployed at the village during school hours to regulate traffic and to help the students cross the highway. Besides, the schools also deputed a few teachers to guide the students safely to board the buses. A few temporary barricades have also been placed on the highway. In the recent past, teams of NHAI concessionaire and traffic police, along with activists, have conducted a couple of inspections of the site to study the problem.

However, Mr. Thangaraj points out these are temporary measures. He and a few other activists have been demanding the construction of a vehicular underpass at the stretch. NHAI officials have been contending that construction of a VUP may not be feasible on the narrow stretch. But Mr.Thangaraj points out there can be no compromise on ensuring the safety of hundreds of school children. “If a VUP is not feasible at the site, they should consider building an elevated corridor,” he says.

P. Ayyarappan, a resident of nearby Allur and president, Road Users Welfare Association, points out that improving safety measures at the site is an absolute necessity and road safety experts should come up with appropriate solutions. “The road stretch has long been neglected and at least a pedestrian subway should be built to enable children and people to cross over safely,” he said.

Sources in NHAI said the matter had been referred to a Mumbai-based road safety consultant, which was expected to depute a team to study the issue. In the meanwhile, rumble strips had been provided on the road to alert motorists. Patrol teams had been assisting police in regulating traffic and guiding students cross the highway.

