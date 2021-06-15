NHAI plans to convert Panchapur-Thiruvanaikovil stretch into six-lane

15 June 2021 20:36 IST

TIRUCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to convert the stretch from Panchapur to Thiruvanaikovil on the Madurai-Chennai highway into six lane.

The move comes in the background of the Tiruchi City Corporation’s proposal to build an integrated bus stand at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city. There is also a plan to build an integrated market for vegetables and fruits at Panchapur.

It is expected that the volume of vehicular traffic on the stretch would increase manifold once the bus stand and market came into being with the operation of buses to long and short distances. Lorries and other types of load carriers, which were currently transporting vegetables and fruits from different parts of the country to the Gandhi Market in the city, would shift their operations to the new market.

“A slew of infrastructure projects including an integrated bus stand have been proposed at Panchapur. Though the proposals are in preliminary stages, indications are that they will move to the next stages shortly. We need to plan for developing the road infrastructure to cater to the need for future growth in volume of traffic,” said S. Sivarasu, Collector.

He told The Hindu that he had held discussions with the NHAI officials on converting the stretch from Panchapur to Thiruvanaikoil into six-lane from four-lane.

Sources in the NHAI said that the expansion was a need of the hour if the bus stand was shifted to Panchapur. There were chances of manifold increase in volume of traffic.

As per a latest Passenger Car Unit (PCU) survey on vehicle traffic, the Tiruchi-Chennai had about 40,000 vehicles a day. It was about 20,000 between Madurai and Tiruchi. The PCU rate was enough for lane conversion.

The conversion of the existing Madurai-Chennai highway might be required for 15 to 18 km from Panchapur or Kallikudi. The land available with the NHAI along the proposed route could be used. However, land acquisition was inevitable at a few places.