NHAI floats re-tender for package-II of Tiruchi-Chidambaram highway project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated re-tender for package-II of the 134-km Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway project.

From Kallakudi on the periphery of Tiruchi-Ariyalur district to Chidambaram, the stretch has a number of industries. Most of them are in Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts. For quick implementation, the ₹2,500-crore project has been divided into three parts. While package-I covers Tiruchi and Kallagam, package-II links Kallagam and Meensuriti. Package-III covers the stretch between Meensuriti in Ariyalur district and Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

While there were no major issues in packages I and III, package-II ran into trouble due to many factors including stiff resistance from farmers and landholders to land acquisition from Kallagam and Meensuriti. It forced NHAI to terminate the package a few months ago. It urged the State government to speed up land acquisition to restart work.

NHAI has now called for a new tender for forming an extended two-way with paved shoulder between Meensuriti and Kallagam at an estimate of about ₹500 crore.

NHAI sources told The Hindu that package-II of the Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway project had been revised. January 30 would be the last date to submit tender proposals. It was expected that the project would be awarded in March or April. The revised estimate was slightly higher than the original estimate of about ₹482 crore. If everything went well, road work between Meensuriti and Kallagam would begin in May.

As far as the stretch between Mathur, situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi, and Kallagam is concerned, the road work had picked up pace. While ground levelling was on at various locations, construction of culvert and bridges had been taken up in some other locations.

“We are happy to note the good pace of work between Kallagam and Tiruchi. The project will be a major boost to cement industries in Ariyalur and Tiruchi districts to transport the finished products to Chennai and other parts of the State,” said Subbaiah, Deputy General Manager, Dalmia Cement, Dalmiapuram.

Once road work was over, it would enable the cement factories to reach Tiruchi-Chennai NH 45 stretch directly without travelling through a number of hamlets and villages. It would save time and fuel.

A NHAI official said 20% of work had been completed from Tiruchi to Kallagam. It was 10% from Meensuriti to Chidambaram. Since the rainy season was over, work would gain pace in the weeks to come.