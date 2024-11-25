NHAI decides to redesign vehicular underpass planned at Maruthi Nagar in Tiruchi

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is “redesigning” the vehicular underpass (VUP) at Maruthi Nagar, the entry point to the city from the Chennai-Tiruchi-Thoothukudi National Highway.

The move comes in the wake of lukewarm response from contractors to repeated tenders floated by the NHAI for the project.

The NHAI, in an attempt to ease the traffic congestion at the intersection, planned to construct an overbridge near Maruthi Nagar for through-traffic to go over. It would be a vehicular underpass too as the existing carriageways will cater to vehicles exiting the highway towards the city and those entering the highway from here.

The overbridge, proposed to have six lanes, was estimated to cost ₹45 crore approximately. The VUP was considered essential as the intersection witnesses heavy traffic round-the-clock and is situated on a curve. An automatic traffic signal has been installed at the intersection; police have placed barricades to force vehicles to slow down and prevent accidents.

According to the NHAI sources, tenders had been floated thrice for the project. The location of the proposed bridge was cited as the main reason for the reluctance of the contractors to bid for the project as it would be difficult to move men and material at the site. Arrangements had to be made for traffic diversions to facilitate the construction of the bridge.

Taking these factors into account, the NHAI decided to change the design of the structure. The revised design, the NHAI hopes, may attract bidders for the project.

According to NHAI sources, the project is expected to reach the execution stage before the end of this financial year.