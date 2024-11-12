NHAI begins repair work on Tiruchi-Padalur section

Photo: Moorthy - Caption: The service roads around the Kondayampettai vehicular underpass in Tiruchi have been badly damaged.

The concessionaire of the Tiruchi-Padalur section of the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway has begun carrying out periodic maintenance of the carriageways on the section.

“The overlay done once in five years has begun and is expected to be completed within the next three months. A road will get a fresh asphalt layer under the work,” NHAI sources said.

Nearly 100 kms of carriageway, covering both directions and the service roads, would get the fresh layer of asphalt. The work has been started from Padalur side and currently patch works were being carried out to fill potholes.

The work would come as a welcome relief to road users as it promises a smoother ride on the section. Several stretches of the service road along the highway, especially on the city stretch, are in poor condition.

For instance, the service roads around Kondayampettai vehicular underpass, on the rear side of Thiruvanaikovil and near Kallanai Road intersection, remain in a damaged state, giving a jittery ride for vehicle users. The service road stretch between Ariyamangalam and Senthaneerpuram has also developed several potholes after the recent rains.