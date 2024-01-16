ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI begins repair work on overbridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Ponmalai

January 16, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The NHAI has diverted vehicular traffic to the old overbridge, which has created a major traffic bottleneck on the highway; officials say it will take at least one month to complete the repair work

S.Ganesan

Workers engaged in repair work on the overbridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday began repair work on the damaged portion of the overbridge on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near the Ponmalai Railway Station.

As a first step, workers began removing sand and other material from the damaged portion of the road. The damaged portion, including the RE blocks of the approach road, would be removed segment-by-segment before it is rebuilt, the NHAI sources said.

The overbridge was closed to traffic on January 12 after a large bulge was noticed on the RE blocks of its approach road. Traffic has been diverted to the old overbridge on the other carriageway, which now has two-way traffic.

The closure of the bridge has created a major traffic bottleneck on the busy highway. The NHAI has come under pressure to restore the overbridge quickly. The NHAI had sought expert opinion from faculty members of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on how best to rectify the damaged portion. The experts have since inspected the site and samples of the material from the site have been sent for tests to determine the cause of the problem, NHAI sources told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the experts have suggested a methodology to carry out the repair based on which the work has been taken up. “We have started removing the material from the damaged portion of the approach road. The process will go on for a few days. We are providing adequate support to ensure that the process did not further damage the structure,” the sources said.

The NHAI has put up barricades to regulate two-way traffic on the old overbridge and guide motorists to navigate the stretch. Officials have indicated that the rectification work would take at least a month to complete.

Questions over quality

Meanwhile, a section of residents and civic activists have raised concerns over the damage to the overbridge which was opened to traffic in 2010. “It is disheartening to see the bridge that was built just a little over a decade ago being damaged now, whereas the old bridge, constructed several decades ago, still remains strong. This shows the quality of construction. Those responsible should be held accountable,” said C. Balasubramanian, a former member of the District Road Safety Council.

“Contractors and officials responsible should be penalised. Already in 2016, some patch work was carried out. The NHAI should ensure that the structure is strengthened properly now,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist.

Mr. Baig and fellow activist Ambrose have urged the NHAI to utilise the opportunity to build a vehicular underpass across the highway at G. Corner to provide direct access to Ponmalai.

Ever since the bypass was widened into a four-lane highway, Ponmalai residents and employees of the Railway Workshop have been demanding construction of an underpass. The two-way service lane, which serves as the access route for the Golden Rock area from the TVS Tollgate Junction, is narrow and accident-prone, they pointed out.

However, NHAI sources said that the priority now was to repair the overbridge. The demand for providing access to Ponmalai was being considered separately and the feasibility of building an overpass was being examined.

