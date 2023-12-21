NHAI begins relaying of Tiruchi-Madurai national highway section

December 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists can expect a smoother ride on the Tiruchi-Madurai section of National Highway-38( Old NH 45B) next year as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun relaying the 125 km-long stretch.

NHAI takes up periodic re-laying of highway stretches, usually once in five years, taking into consideration the wear and tear. According to sources, the project on the Tiruchi-Madurai section has been taken up at an estimate of ₹109 crore. The highway stretch caters to a huge volume of traffic right through the year and forms part of the important Chennai-Kanyakumari road link.

“The work has already begun from the Madurai side and the contracted period for the relaying is one year. However, we are targeting to complete the work by August next year,” an official said.

The relaying work would include milling of the existing bituminous surface. Road furniture and safety measures would also be improved as part of the works, the sources added. Road safety measures would include providing road markings and road studs, installation of sign boards, hazard marker, provision of overhead gantry board and multi-colour LED blinkers.

This apart, the NHAI had already taken up various measures to improve road safety at identified accident prone blackspots on the highway stretch. The safety measures including construction of vehicular underpasses (VUPs), light vehicular underpasses and improvements at junctions/intersections. VUPs and light VUPs at a few other places were also under various stages of construction, the sources said.

Vehicular underpasses have been built at Dheeranmanagar and Munikoil. Another one at Karungalakudi is in an advanced stage of construction. Construction of a Light VUP being built at Melapatchakudi near Tiruchi was also in an advanced stage and would be thrown open for traffic by January-end. Light VUPs at a few other places were also nearing completion

NHAI sources also indicated that relaying of the highway between Ulundurpet and Padalur of the Chennai-Tiruchi NH section would begin soon. “The work will probably begin after January 15. The relaying of the highway between Padalur and Tiruchi would be taken about a month or two later,” the sources said.

