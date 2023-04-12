NGOs to share the expenses of government school students’ foreign visit

April 12, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Non-governmental organisations have come forward to share the expenses for an educational tour of 75 students from various government schools to Russia.

Disclosing this at a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madukkur, District Education Officer M. Sivakumar said that special training was imparted to 500 students across the State in rocket science in association with Agathiyam Arakkattalai and Ursago Solutions. Leading scientists trained the students through virtual mode during the last year.

Out of the 500 students, 75 were selected for the field trip to Russia in May and they would visit the Russian Space Research Centre. Out of the 75 selected students, nine were from Thanjavur Education District and they were S. Kalaimagal, S. Kowsalya, S. Jeevitha, A. Mahadevi, R. Mahalakshmi, P. Harisitha, S. Harinipriya and S. Jayasree of Government Girls Higher Secondary School and V. Santhosh of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Madukkur, he added.

