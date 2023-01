January 21, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tiruvarur District Government Headquarters hospital management has thanked Nesakaram of Mannargudi for providing paper pouches for tablets distributed to patients at the hospital.

The non-governmental organisation has ensured that the receptacle made out of paper and the time schedule columns for taking the pills printed on them are available in adequate quantity at the hospital pharmacy for the benefit of patients for over 18 months, according to an official release.