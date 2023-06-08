NGOs launch grinding mill to provide transgenders with productive livelihood

June 08, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Tiruchi and Bengaluru have collaborated to launch a grinding mill project to help transgender persons gain financial independence in Vengur village in Tiruverumbur on Thursday.

The ‘Sundara Vinayagar Grinding Mill’ was inaugurated in Vengur on Thursday by P Mohana Ammal Nayak, head, South Indian Transgender Persons Association, with over 20 community members and social activists in attendance.

“We have been running the Avanul Aval scheme to train transgender persons in vocational and small business enterprises and give them a productive livelihood. The mill is our latest effort towards this goal,” M. Padmavathi, managing trustee, COROAT Trust, told The Hindu.

The plant has a wet grinder that can process up to 40 kg of rice as idli batter per hour, and a heavy-duty pulveriser for making flour. “We approached a Bengaluru-based SELCO Foundation to train the workers and install the machinery, which works completely on solar power. This project is worth ₹ 4,70,000, of which the transgender community members invested ₹ 94,000 in the venture, while the balance was sponsored by SELCO,” said Ms. Padmavathi.

Six transgenders will be employed to operate the grinders and market the mill’s products to local customers.

