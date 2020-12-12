NGOs invited for sterilisation drive

TIRUCHI

12 December 2020 19:13 IST

The Tiruchi Corporation invites non-governmental organisations with certification from Animal Welfare Board of India to carry out sterilisation of dogs. The special Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre set up by the civic body in Konakkarai can be used for the purpose. Interested NGOs can submit a letter to the Corporation on or before December 18. The drive would begin as soon as an NGO is selected for the purpose, a release said. Thirty canines can be sterilised in a day at the ABC Centre in Konakkarai which was set up at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

