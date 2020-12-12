Tiruchirapalli

NGOs invited for sterilisation drive

The Tiruchi Corporation invites non-governmental organisations with certification from Animal Welfare Board of India to carry out sterilisation of dogs. The special Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre set up by the civic body in Konakkarai can be used for the purpose. Interested NGOs can submit a letter to the Corporation on or before December 18. The drive would begin as soon as an NGO is selected for the purpose, a release said. Thirty canines can be sterilised in a day at the ABC Centre in Konakkarai which was set up at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 7:16:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ngos-invited-for-sterilisation-drive/article33315013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY