NGOs donate oxygen concentrators

The district administration has mobilised oxygen concentrators for use in government hospitals through contributions made by service organisations.

Over a week-long period, the district administration has received about 77 oxygen concentrators from non-government organisations.

On Monday, AGS Health and United Way together handed over 10 oxygen concentrators to Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare, who is camping in the district to monitor COVID-19 response measures

Collector Praveen P. Nair and other senior officials were present.

Vaanavil Trust donated two oxygen concentrators.

A week ago, Boomika, a Chennai-based NGO, donated 50 oxygen concentrators and MOFA (Medical Oxyben for All), also a Chennai-based organisation, donated 15 oxygen concentrators. Out of these, 45 were meant for the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam and 20 for the GH in Vedaraynam.

On a daily basis, there were admissions of over 20 infected persons requiring oxygen-support beds in the district, the Collector said.

The Minister inspected the works on establishment of an oxygen manufacturing unit on the premises of Government Hospital at Vedaranyam.

Mr. Meyyanathan took stock of the functioning of the Siddha Care Centre established on the premises of E.G.S Pillai College, and reviewed COVID-19 prevention measures in Nagore Government Hospital.

He also inspected vaccination drive at Nagapattinam Government Hospital and Vadakkupoigainallur in Kilvelur Union.

Required manpower would be provided for the Siddha Care Centre and a simiar centre would shortly be opened in Tiruvarur district. About 50 doctors and 100 nurses and para-medical staff would be appointed on May 27 for deployment in Mayiladuthurai district where shortage of medical staff had been reported, he said.