NGOs begin cleaning Cauvery

Non-governmental organisations in Thiruvaiyaru and Thanjavur have joined hands with the Thiruvaiyaru Town Panchayat in cleaning the Cauvery riverbed in the town limits on Sunday.

Members of Thiruvaiyaru Bharathi Iyakkam, Thiruvaiyaru Rotary Club, Thanjavur New town Rotary Club, Thiruvaiyaru Gandhi Bharathi Youth Forum, Vaithyanathanpettai Jeeva Bharathi Youth Forum, Thanjavur Personality Plus, JCJ Association and several resident welfare associations in Thiruvaiyaru stepped into the riverbed and removed the discarded cloth and other materials.

At the end of the day, more than a ton of discarded cloths and other materials were removed by the volunteers who also took a pledge to protect and preserve the river from pollution.