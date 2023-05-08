ADVERTISEMENT

NGO starts pilot project to rejuvenate waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai district

May 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The lake rejuvenation work in progress at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district started on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a novel initiative to improve groundwater recharge in Mayiladuthurai, the district administration has joined hands a non-governmental organisation to rejuvenate lakes and started a pilot project on Sunday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan and Collector AP. Mahabharathi flagged off the pilot project at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil, in which the 1.97-hectare lake would be desilted at ₹ 5 lakh.

Mr. Meyyanathan said the project would be carried out with the help of Mega Foundation, an NGO working to rejuvenate waterbodies in the country.

Nimal Raghavan, the founder of the NGO, told The Hindu that because of the saltwater intrusion in the coastal districts, particularly in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, the groundwater gets contaminated. Borewells were installed on a large scale in Cauvery delta districts to utilise groundwater, but not many steps were taken to improve groundwater recharge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step of the pilot project is the removal of Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) which invaded the Chandrapadi lake. Desilting and providing proper inlet and outlet channels from a nearby stream will be followed by the creation of small lake islands inside the lakes and native tree species such as palm and coconut will be planted on the islands to facilitate groundwater recharge, he added.

The rejuvenation of lakes is likely to be expanded to other areas in the district after the completion of the pilot project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US