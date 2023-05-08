NGO starts pilot project to rejuvenate waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai district

May 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

In a novel initiative to improve groundwater recharge in Mayiladuthurai, the district administration has joined hands a non-governmental organisation to rejuvenate lakes and started a pilot project on Sunday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan and Collector AP. Mahabharathi flagged off the pilot project at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil, in which the 1.97-hectare lake would be desilted at ₹ 5 lakh.

Mr. Meyyanathan said the project would be carried out with the help of Mega Foundation, an NGO working to rejuvenate waterbodies in the country.

Nimal Raghavan, the founder of the NGO, told The Hindu that because of the saltwater intrusion in the coastal districts, particularly in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, the groundwater gets contaminated. Borewells were installed on a large scale in Cauvery delta districts to utilise groundwater, but not many steps were taken to improve groundwater recharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step of the pilot project is the removal of Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) which invaded the Chandrapadi lake. Desilting and providing proper inlet and outlet channels from a nearby stream will be followed by the creation of small lake islands inside the lakes and native tree species such as palm and coconut will be planted on the islands to facilitate groundwater recharge, he added.

The rejuvenation of lakes is likely to be expanded to other areas in the district after the completion of the pilot project.