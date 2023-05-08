HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGO starts pilot project to rejuvenate waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai district

May 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The lake rejuvenation work in progress at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district started on Sunday.

The lake rejuvenation work in progress at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district started on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a novel initiative to improve groundwater recharge in Mayiladuthurai, the district administration has joined hands a non-governmental organisation to rejuvenate lakes and started a pilot project on Sunday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan and Collector AP. Mahabharathi flagged off the pilot project at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil, in which the 1.97-hectare lake would be desilted at ₹ 5 lakh.

Mr. Meyyanathan said the project would be carried out with the help of Mega Foundation, an NGO working to rejuvenate waterbodies in the country.

Nimal Raghavan, the founder of the NGO, told The Hindu that because of the saltwater intrusion in the coastal districts, particularly in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, the groundwater gets contaminated. Borewells were installed on a large scale in Cauvery delta districts to utilise groundwater, but not many steps were taken to improve groundwater recharge.

The first step of the pilot project is the removal of Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) which invaded the Chandrapadi lake. Desilting and providing proper inlet and outlet channels from a nearby stream will be followed by the creation of small lake islands inside the lakes and native tree species such as palm and coconut will be planted on the islands to facilitate groundwater recharge, he added.

The rejuvenation of lakes is likely to be expanded to other areas in the district after the completion of the pilot project.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.