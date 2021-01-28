NGO sets up library for underprivileged children in Siruganur

Tiruchi

28 January 2021 19:25 IST

A fully equipped library, with over 500 books was set up at the Friendship Children’s Home at Siruganur. The initiative, taken by Bhumi, Tiruchi Chapter, would enable children at the home to prepare for higher education.

Bhumi Team had been conducting coaching classes for the 38 students residing at the Friendship Children’s Home run by VOICE (VOICE for the Oppressed through Integrated Community Emancipation) Trust. The idea for setting up a library came when the children began approaching volunteers from Bhumi, a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Chennai, to provide reading material.

“The children began to ask for books to prepare for competitive entrance examinations, and even for leisure reads”, a volunteer from Bhumi said. The team then approached A. Gregory, Project Director, VOICE Trust, to provide space for a library. “They had space in the home at Siruganur. We decided that we would utilise it and would use donor funds to purchase books,” the volunteer said.

A total of ₹25,000 was used to purchase books, all requested by the children. “We identified five students who were responsible for making a list of books that their friends required. By the end of the week, we received a list of over 400 books,” he said.

The location of the Friendship Children’s Home in Siruganur would also help other children residing in the area to access the books, he said. “There are no libraries in the area and we hope that other students in the locality too, can access the books stocked here,” he added. Some donors helped provide tables and chairs, while a school teacher has agreed to donate 200 more books, he said.