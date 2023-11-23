ADVERTISEMENT

NGO seeks removal of sharp handrails installed at TVS Tollgate roundabout

November 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The sharp edges of the handrails pose a threat to those driving the vehicles as well as children who could be playing at the spot

The Hindu Bureau

Stainless steel handrails with protruding sharp edges at the TVS Tollgate roundabout in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit:  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Makkal Sakthi Iyyakam in Tiruchi have urged the district administration to remove the sharp-edged stainless steel handrails set up at the TVS Tollgate roundabout as they pose a threat to drivers and pedestrians.

As part of the Tiruchi City Corporation’s beautification drive, metal handrails were installed around the TVS Tollgate junction to prevent people from defacing the spot.

Recently, the Corporation took up the beautification of spaces below some flyovers to deter littering and to keep the anti-social elements at bay with improved illumination and landscaping.

According to K.C. Neelamegam, State Treasurer, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, though they look attractive, the edges of the metal are sharp and pose a risk to road users. “Drivers and pedestrians could get injured by the sharp sword-like structure if they are involved in an accident and fall over the railing,” he said.

Children in the neighbourhood may frequent the roundabout because of its greenery and they could get hurt while playing at the spot, he said.

Mr. Neelamegam said such handrails with sharp edges should not be erected where the public movement was high or they should be fitted with protective rubber covers.

