NGO seek special buses for board exam candidates

The Makkal Sakthi Iyyakkam has urged the State government to operate special buses to examination centres for the convenience of candidates appearing for Plus Two and Class 10 public examinations.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, the NGO stated that students who had to take the exams at examination centres other than their schools were facing difficulty in reaching the centres on time due to overcrowded buses and lack of frequent bus service in certain interior areas. Schools with low student strength were not examination centres and students of such schools were allotted to different examination centres.

Free transportation or minimal bus fare of ₹7 should be collected, as most of the students in government schools were economically backward and would not be able to endure the high cost of private transportation,” said K.C Neelamegam, treasurer of Makkal Shakthi Iyyakam.

Around 25 students travelled approximately 6-7 km from Kalkandar Kottai to Ponmalai to reach their examination centre, where bus availability was limited.

According to the NGO, students had to leave their homes well ahead of time to travel to their examination centres and found it stressful to take public transportation.