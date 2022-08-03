NGO launches seed distribution drive

Thanneer , a voluntary organisation launched a seed distribution drive to promote the raising of kitchen gardens at households during Aadi Pattam in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

This year to kick start the initiative, around 50 varieties of seeds, including tomato, chilli, and green leafy vegetables, as well as seeds of pungai and palm trees were presented to the District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

As part of the ‘Aadi Pattam Thedi Vithai, Nadi Varukirathu Veetuku Vithai’ initiative which was launched in 2017, the NGO has started distributing seeds of vegetables including ladies finger, eggplant, and green leafy vegetables to the households

According to K.C. Neelamegam,Secretary of Thanneer, the soil start to soften and relax during this season afer the summer. “One can harvest vegetables the following month if you plant seeds and nurture during the month of Aadi. Since it is the monsoon season the crops will receive the necessary sunlight, air, and water resulting in a bountiful harvest for the farmers,” he said.

Earthworms, beneficial bacteria, and microorganisms start to grow in the damp soil and it is well fertilised by the cattle manure. The crops flourish and provide a healthy yield since the sufficient sunshine that the soil requires is easily available, he said.

C. Yoganathan of Pasumai Sigaram Trust and others took part.