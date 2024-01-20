NGO completes first phase of Gundur lake restoration

January 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The first phase of a project to restore the Gundur Lake, one of the biggest in Tiruchi district, has been completed, with its highlight being the creation of 25 man-made islands that will function as biodiversity spots within the lake bed.

Situated on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, the lake’s restoration has been executed by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Mega Foundation with the financial contribution of Herbalife International.

“We cleared seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees on nearly 150 acres, and demarcated 2 km of boundaries. The desilting of the lake bed is also finished,” Nimal Raghavan, founder of Mega Foundation, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The islands, in sizes from 50 cents to 90 cents, have been planted with a variety of saplings that aid in the growth of a natural ecosystem, said Mr. Raghavan. “We have selected plants that will attract birds, bees and butterflies with their blooms and fruits. Generally, saplings tend to thrive on such islands because of the fertile soil and regular watering. The fibrous roots also acts as an organic rainwater harvesting system,” he added.

The restoration drive was launched in September 2023, and is the NGO’s 177th project.

Out of 544 acres of the lake bed, improvements were made to 370 acres. The remaining area is said to be under encroachments.

“We have spent ₹44 lakh on the first phase, and will wait for the saplings to mature before starting the next stage by April or May,” said Mr. Raghavan.