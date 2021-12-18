NFIW urges Governor to forward TNAUMDC Bill to President

THANJAVUR

18 December 2021 19:08 IST

The National Federation of Indian Women, Tamil Nadu, has urged Governor R.N. Ravi to forward the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill to the President for the latter’s consent.

A resolution to this effect was passed at its State Committee meeting, chaired by State president and former MLA Padmavathi held here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the resolution, the Federation claimed that by introducing NEET in 2013, the Centre had usurped the State’s right over education, which was in the concurrent list.

Stating that the dream to pursue medical education among rural students had been shattered by NEET, the resolution said several students ended their lives and the seats of students of the State in medical education had been lost.

Alleging that continuance of NEET would affect the State Health Infrastructure and put poor women depending on government health services in a disadvantageous position, NFIW urged the Governor to forward the Bill against NEET passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in September to the President for his consent.

It also exhorted the President to give his consent to the TNAUMDC Bill.

Another resolution pleading the DMK Government to pass a resolution in support of 33% reservation for women and exert pressure on the Centre to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill immediately was also passed.

‘Utilise NIRBAYA Fund’

In another resolution, NFIW wanted the State government to utilise the ₹190.68 crore fund released by the Union government from NIRBAYA Fund fully and effectively to ensure the safety of women in Tamil Nadu.

It also exhorted the State government to initiate steps to create awareness among the people of the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Opposing the Central Cabinet’s nod to raise the legal age of marriage for girls to 21 from 18 recently, NFIW chided the reason given by the Cente government for bringing in the amendment. Instead of raising the legal age of marriage, it should concentrate on implementing schemes to protect the health of women and ensure education and employment for them, it said.